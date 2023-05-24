'Probably': If Arsenal don't get Mason Mount, they could go for 'brilliant' PL playmaker instead - journalist











Mason Mount is above James Maddison on Arsenal’s list of transfer targets, but if the Gunners can’t get Mount, they may turn to the Leicester City star.

That is according to Tom Canton who was speaking on his YouTube channel about the Gunners’ links to a new attacking midfielder.

Both Mount and Maddison have been linked to Arsenal, but according to Canton, Mount is higher on their list of targets right this second.

However, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United also in for Mount, the Gunners may have to look elsewhere, and, in that case, they could turn to Maddison.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Maddison may be Plan B

Canton shared what he knows about the ‘brilliant’ Leicester star and Arsenal.

“I think Maddison is probably on a list of players that are below Mason Mount on the club’s agenda. Mason Mount appears to be Arsenal’s clear target this season, we will have to wait and see if Mount is gettable for Arsenal this summer, if they can’t get him maybe they’ll go for someone like James Maddison instead,” Canton said.

Not a bad backup

The reality is that Arsenal may miss out on Mount. After all, there is a lot of competition for his signature. However, if they do miss out, that’s not necessarily the end of the world.

Indeed, James Maddison is an absolutely brilliant player in his own right and if the Gunners can do a deal to bring the England international to north London this summer, then they should be all over this one.

Yes, Mount is a bit more dynamic due to his defensive ability, but in an ideal world, Arsenal will have Declan Rice covering that area.

There’s actually an argument to make that Maddison would be the better signing than Mount.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

