‘Probably going to be best’: Pundit thinks ‘fantastic’ Spurs player now needs to go after Postecoglou decision

Danny Murphy believes that it is best for both Eric Dier and Tottenham Hotspur for the defender to find a new club before the end of the summer transfer window.

Murphy was speaking on talkSPORT after the 29-year-old was, once again, missing from the Spurs squad on Tuesday night as they faced Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

Eric Dier has not played a minute of first-team action this season. Instead, Ange Postecoglou has put together the partnership of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. And the early signs suggest that they have real potential together.

Dier has been a ‘fantastic‘ stalwart of the Tottenham side under a host of managers. However, it appears that he may not get the chance to add to his 361 appearances for the club.

Sky journalist Kaveh Solhekol suggested that Borussia Dortmund are very keen on Dier, while Bayern Munich could look to reunite the England international with Harry Kane before the deadline.

Murphy thinks Dier now needs to secure Tottenham exit

With that, Dier was not involved at Craven Cottage. And Danny Murphy believes that it makes little sense for the former Sporting youngster to remain in North London beyond this week as he does not appear to be in Postecoglou’s plans.

“I think, quite simply with Dier, if you look at the way Postecoglou set his Tottenham team up in the first few games, playing generally a back four, they’re pressing high and he leaves his centre-halves isolated quite a lot because the full-backs bomb on. If you’re going to leave your centre-backs isolated at times, they’ve got to be able to cope. And the two lads have got legs, Dier hasn’t,” he told talkSPORT.

“So unless he’s keeping him as a midfielder, which it doesn’t look like, and understandably, a player earning what he’s earning and with his quality is going to be sought after and is probably going to be best for both parties to find a solution to get him out.”

The complication for Tottenham is that Dier’s current contract expires at the end of this season, according to Transfermarkt. So loaning him out will make little sense unless he agrees to an extension.

Meanwhile, Dier may have reservations about leaving permanently this summer if he is likely to have a greater selection to pick from in 12 months.

So it may not be an easy deal to negotiate over the coming hours. But unless Postecoglou does genuinely see a role for Dier in his plans, all parties should be pushing for a deal – as Murphy suggests.