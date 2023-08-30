‘We’re also told’: Sky reporter says Borussia Dortmund are now really pushing to sign ‘fantastic’ Spurs player

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has suggested that Borussia Dortmund are now pushing very hard to try and sign Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur.

Solhekol was speaking on Sky Sports News as it appears increasingly likely that the centre-back will leave Spurs before the summer transfer window closes.

Eric Dier is yet to feature for Tottenham Hotspur so far this season. And it appears that he could have already made his final appearance for the club as the transfer deadline looms.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Certainly, he is attracting attention. According to Solhekol, Bayern Munich could offer Dier the chance to be reunited with Harry Kane.

Borussia Dortmund now very keen to sign Eric Dier

But they are not the only Bundesliga side considering a move for the England international. In fact, Borussia Dortmund would be very interested in signing the 29-year-old in the final days before the window shuts.

Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“He is looking at other options. Now he’s got two very good options in Germany,” he told Sky Sports News.

“One at Bayern Munich, the biggest club in Germany, and he would get to play and work with his best friend, Harry Kane. So that is a possibility for him. But we’re also told by Sky Germany that Borussia Dortmund are pushing very hard to try and sign him as well.”

It is a sad way for Dier’s time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to potentially end. He has made 361 appearances for the club. And he has been a stalwart under a number of different managers.

However, Spurs are moving forward under Postecoglou. And the early signs suggest that Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are going to form an absolutely outstanding partnership.

It makes little sense for Dier to stick around if he is not going to play for Tottenham this season. He may not have too long left at his peak, playing at the highest level.

And obviously, if the opportunity to play for either Bayern or Dortmund presents itself, he is surely going to jump at the chance.

But clearly, much will depend on whether either club can agree a deal with Tottenham. Spurs will hope to secure a fee for the ‘fantastic‘ defender.

If that is on offer, it could be a deal which really suits all parties.