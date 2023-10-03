‘Privately’: Journalist shares what Celtic sources have told him about Ange Postecoglou’s management

Ange Postecoglou’s recent success at Spurs is no accident. Celtic fans could have told the Spurs fans that he would turn their club around and, so far, it’s looking like his plan is working.

The Australian has taken the English Premier League by storm and has led Spurs to their best start to the league since 1995.

But how does he do it? How does he turn players who are out of form or not performing and turn them into winners?

Postecoglou’s time at Celtic may offer an answer to that question. Journalist, Ben Jacobs, has shared what he’s been told about Ange’s management style and how effective it can be.

Jacobs said [Caught Offside], “I think that like Ranieri at Leicester, you’ve kind of got a public Postecoglou and a private Postecoglou and many Celtic people say the same thing.

“Privately he delegates, which is a very effective skill and he allows his coaching staff to have a lot of facetime with players.

“And then when he enters the dressing room, he carries authority.”

Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic success will follow him to Spurs

There is no doubt in my mind that Ange will deliver silverware for the success-starved London club.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Postecoglou has seemingly already instilled a winning mentality into their squad with two games now being won in the final minute of the match.

That is something he did very well at Celtic. The team never stopped. The relentless attacking style is what won Celtic valuable points on the road to a treble and helped Postecoglou seal five trophies out of six in his two seasons at the club.

Celtic enjoyed immense football and success under Ange Postecoglou and no doubt the Spurs fans will too.

In other news, ‘Incredible’: Stephen McManus discusses the Celtic moment that left Alex Ferguson furious at Man United player