Julian Nagelsmann is now taking an interest in the Tottenham Hotspur job after initially rejecting Spurs.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has been discussing Nagelsmann’s situation as he continues to look for a new job.

The German, notably, dropped out of the race to become the new Chelsea manager last week, and according to Bailey, he’s now done a U-turn on his stance in regards to taking the Spurs job.

Indeed, the journalist claims that the ex-Bayrn Munich boss has previously said no to Tottenham, but now, he’s showing an interest in heading to north London.

However, with all that said, Bailey did state in the end that he doesn’t see Nagelsmann actually ending up at Spurs.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Nagelsmann’s U-turn

Bailey shared what he knows about the gaffer.

“Nagelsmann is an interesting one, he’d previously said no to Spurs and he’d backed away from it during his Chelsea talks, but he’s now showing an interest. I don’t see Nagelsmann at Tottenham, I’ll be honest, I don’t see that fit,” Bailey said.

Best option out there

If Nagelsmann is indeed showing an interest in the Tottenham job then Spurs have to take him up on that interest.

Indeed, the German is the best option out there for Spurs right now. He’s young, his football is stylish and he’s a winner.

Yes, his style of play has been described as ‘crazy’ in the past, but is that not exactly what Tottenham need right now? They have to shake up the status quo after turgid and boring spells under both Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Nagelsmann is now keen on the Tottenham job and Spurs need to show that same level of interest in bringing him to the club.

Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

