Nicolas Jackson looks set to join Chelsea this summer, but at one point, it looked as though he could be Aston Villa bound.

Indeed, Villa were strongly linked with the Villarreal forward earlier this season, and that’s a link that made a lot of sense due to the fact Unai Emery worked with the striker in his previous job.

Speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel, Dean Jones has been speaking about the £30m player, and he says that he’s surprised to see him heading to Chelsea, stating that he genuinely thought he may go to Aston Villa instead.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Jackson to Villa looked more likely

Jones gave his verdict on the attacker.

“These Nicolas Jackson stories. I was pretty surprised. I honestly thought, while I knew the Chelsea interest was real, I thought he would go to Aston Villa. I thought Aston Villa would be there,” Jones said.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Surprising

It is somewhat surprising to see Jackson joining a team like Chelsea at this moment in time.

With all due respect to the striker. He was a failed medical away from joining Bournemouth in January, so a move to Stamford Bridge is a huge step up.

Of course, you could argue that Chelsea aren’t that far ahead of Bournemouth given that they finished 12th last season, but the reality is that the Blues are one of the biggest and most prestigious clubs in England, and they usually sign top-class talents rather than middling La Liga players.

Jackson could surprise us all and become an absolute star at Chelsea, but, right now, this is a transfer that doesn’t appear to make the most sense in the world.