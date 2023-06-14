Aston Villa have been linked with Villarreal’s Nicolas Jackson in recent months.

Last October, the Daily Mail claimed that Villans boss Unai Emery was keeping tabs on the Senegal international.

Now, with the summer transfer window upon us, speculation has resurfaced linking Villa with Jackson.

Rudy Galetti has claimed on Twitter that the Villans are once again “really interested” in the 21-year-old forward.

Another claret-and-blue team is also eyeing Jackson, with Villa reportedly up against West Ham in pursuit of Jackson.

There have also been reports suggesting Chelsea have launched a £30million deal for the 6ft 1in forward.

However, in a boost for Villa and West Ham, the Blues don’t see him as a priority, according to Galetti.

Aston Villa are in a great place right now, having kicked on under Emery en route to a Europa Conference League spot.

Now, the Villans need to bolster their ranks if they are to compete on four fronts and maybe win silverware next term.

Jackson is a great shout for Villa, as he’s a young and very talented forward, not to mention Emery knows him well.

Emery said last year: “Nicolas Jackson is doing a very good job with the B team. He is a player with an interesting style of play.

“We will see how we can help him and what he can bring to us. He can play in different attacking positions.

“Now that he is free of injuries it is up to him to earn his place in the first team and show the extent of his talent.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

“He has a lot of room for improvement and could well be one of the next stars of Senegal. His progress is to be followed.”

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks, but this is certainly a very interesting lead for Villa.