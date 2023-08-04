‘Pretty sure’: Journalist says he’s fairly certain 26-year-old Spurs player is now up for sale

Tanguy Ndombele’s Tottenham redemption story may not have the happy ending we all wanted.

The Frenchman is back at Spurs after a loan spell at Napoli last season, and initial reports seemed to suggest that he could be in line for a chance at Tottenham once again.

Indeed, it was stated that Ndombele was impressing in training and it appeared as though he could be back in the mix at Tottenham.

However, now it looks like he could be sold.

Galatasaray are in for Ndombele and according to James Maw, speaking on The View from The Lane Podcast, Ndombele is available this summer now.

Ndombele for sale

Maw shared what he knows about Ndombele.

“Yeah we just mentioned Lloris there, we know there’s Sanchez who we know there is interest in and we know he’s available. Ndombele, there is some interest and we’re pretty sure he’s available, is he going to go?” Maw said.

Shame

Tanguy Ndombele hasn’t put in a good performance for Tottenham in about three years, and yet, it’s still a bit of a shame to see him go.

The Frenchman is clearly an immensely talented footballer.

He has incredible technique, his eye for a pass is second to none, and his first-touch is just gorgeous.

However, in the Premier League talent can only take you so far.

As Kevin Durant once said, hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard, and sadly, Ndombele never looked like he was 100 per cent applying himself on the pitch for Spurs.

There’s a player in there just waiting to be unlocked, but sadly, it won’t be at Tottenham Hotspur for Ndombele.