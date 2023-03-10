Premier League manager responds when asked if he wants to take the Tottenham job











Roberto De Zerbi has been asked at his pre-match press conference if he is interested in taking the Tottenham job.

Sky Sports have reported that the 43-year-old is among the contenders under consideration given the Antonio Conte era is all but over.

Conte may limp on at Spurs until the end of the season, with designs on qualification for next season’s Champions League.

But succession planning is underway and before Brighton’s trip to Leeds tomorrow, De Zerbi was asked about the Spurs hotseat.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Roberto De Zerbi asked about the Tottenham job at press conference

He said: ““I have a long contract with Brighton and I’m happy to work here.

“I enjoy working with these players, I’m delighted with their performance. I can’t ask for more, it’s a good moment in my life.”

The comments come after Thomas Frank insisted he is happy at Brentford, as he is another manager linked with the Spurs hotseat.

In truth, what else can these managers say? They probably wouldn’t even say they wanted the Spurs job even if it was vacant.

There is still a manager in place so no manager is going to make a come and get me plea to Spurs, and certainly not Frank and Zerbi, for whom things are going so well right now.

They both have their teams battling for Europe, and would likely not leave their roles mid-season even if Spurs did sack Conte and come calling.