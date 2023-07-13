Premier League club tells ‘exceptional’ £45m star he can leave amid Spurs links

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Everton’s Jordan Pickford over the past few months.

For instance, Ben Jacobs told CaughtOffside in April that Spurs were “always a frontrunner” for the goalkeeper.

More recently, Football Transfers suggested that Tottenham have made contact with Everton about a potential move.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Spurs are mindful that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is out of contract next year and his future at N17 remains uncertain.

However, other reports doing the rounds have claimed that Pickford isn’t looking to go anywhere.

The Daily Mail reported in mid-June that the 29-year-old is more than content with life at Everton for now.

Now, another report has emerged suggesting the Toffees have told Pickford he can leave this summer.

This is according to Football Transfers, who said they need to sell before they can buy reinforcements.

Pickford is joined by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi on the list of players Everton are apparently trying to sell.

In terms of a ballpark figure, the Daily Star claimed in June that Manchester United were preparing a £45million bid.

Our view

Admittedly, this news may come too late for Spurs, Everton and Pickford alike.

Tottenham have already bolstered their goalkeeping ranks by signing Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli this summer.

Spurs also have Fraser Forster in their ranks too, followed by a host of talented young keepers waiting in the wings.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Admittedly, Pickford is an ‘exceptional‘ goalkeeper, in the words of England teammate Bukayo Saka.

We’ve all seen what he can do at Premier League and international level.

However, Everton don’t exactly have to sell, and the player isn’t in a rush to leave. So they have considerable leverage.

Spurs may well have chosen to take a look if Pickford was cheaper, but at £45million, they probably won’t bother.