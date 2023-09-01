PL club has reached agreement to land ‘exceptional’ Leeds ace – Romano

Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra looks set to depart Elland Road for the remainder of the season at least.

Fabrizio Romano has taken to X to declare “here we go” on the Whites ace linking up with Premier League side Bournemouth.

The transfer insider says Leeds and the Cherries have reached verbal agreement over a loan switch to the south coast.

Romano says the deal is now being finalised between the two clubs, with Sinisterra having already accepted the move.

Now, the winger is set to travel from Leeds to the south coast for his medical ahead of the move, added the Italian.

Sinisterra has been linked with a move away and has even been accused of somewhat downing tools at Leeds as he searches for a way out.

The 24-year-old scored for the Whites against Ipswich at the weekend and managed seven strikes in all competitions last season as well.

While he’s no doubt an ‘exceptional‘ player, the Whites are better off moving him on if that’s the case, and hopefully getting some sort of good deal for it.

Meanwhile, Sinisterra gets the chance to return to top-flight football as he links up with a side currently 16th in the Premier League table.