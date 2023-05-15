Premier League club find replacement for £40m star linked to Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur will be excited to hear the latest update by Fabrizio Romano which reports that Brentford have found their replacement for David Raya.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been one of the best in the Premier League this season. He has been key to helping Brentford battle for a top-half finish.

It has been widely reported that Spurs are very interested in the goalkeeper. Brentford want around £40million for David Raya.

This latest update by Romano is the biggest sign that Brentford are willing to sell David Raya this summer. They look to have found a replacement.

Brentford find replacement for Tottenham target David Raya

With Hugo Lloris now 36 years-old and linked with a move away from Spurs, it is no shock to see the North London side linked to Raya.

The latest news suggests that Brentford have found their replacement before he has even left. Romano tweeted: “Brentford are in advanced talks to sign Mark Flekken — deal progressing to the final stages, as reported by Bild. €13m release clause to be activated once agreement on personal terms is completed.

“He’ll replace David Raya, expected to leave this summer.”

The deal will only cost Brentford around £11.3million. If they end up getting £40million off of Raya it will be some great business from the Bees.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper is definitely worth the money for Spurs. Tottenham have already conceded 59 goals this season. This is the sixth worst in the division. Raya has only conceded 45 goals this season and also kept 11 clean sheets.

As well as his shot stopping, Raya is also great on the ball and has the vision to execute some great passes. It would be a huge statement of intent if Spurs were to sign him.

