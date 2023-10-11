‘Powerful’ Everton 16-year-old is now named as one of the best youngsters in the Premier League

Young Everton forward George Morgan has now been named as one of the top 20 best talents at clubs in the Premier League.

Morgan was named in The Guardian’s coveted ‘Next Generation 2023’ along with a host of other talents.

The 16-year-old forward was considered to be the best prospect at Everton and is son of former Wales international Craig Morgan.

His son is currently playing for Everton under-18s under the stewardship of Leighton Baines.

Morgan is yet to confirm his national allegiance having played for both England and Wales at youth levels.

The Guardian’s write up described Morgan as: “A powerful, fast centre-forward with an eye for goal.”

Something that Everton were crying out for last season in the senior side.

Of course, Morgan still has a long way to go before he’s ready to reach that stage for Everton.

But fans will be pleased to hear that the young striker is already trying to model his game on Robert Lewandowski.

Not a bad example to have.

Morgan could be the forward that Everton need in the future

Of course, Sean Dyche’s current Everton team are now blessed with much better options up front.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return has been very timely and has coincided with a turnaround in form for Everton.

Moreover, despite now watching from the bench in recent games, Beto has been a very welcome addition and has had a telling impact.

And Morgan isn’t the only forward considered to have excellent potential at Everton.

19-year-old Youssef Chermiti has been touted as a ‘wonderkid’ in the past and is seemingly being allowed time to settle at the club.

Everton paid £15m to Sporting Lisbon for the striker, and it must be a relief that he’s not needed in the XI immediately.

Things are now looking much brighter on the blue side of Merseyside, and fans will enjoy watching Morgan’s progression through the academy.