'Potential to get a bargain': Liverpool can sign 'very strong' player on the cheap now – journalist











Liverpool may be able to sign Manu Kone on the cheap this summer.

That is according to Ben Jacobs who was speaking on The Done Deal Show about the midfielder’s transfer situation.

The Frenchman is reportedly a target for the Reds and the Merseyside club are supposedly leading the race to sign the Borussia Monchengladbach star.

According to Jacobs, not only is Kone on the list, he’s actually available for cheaper than many would have you believe with the reporter claiming that the Frenchman could be signed for less the £30m this summer.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Kone available for bargain fee

Jacobs shared what he knows about the ‘very strong’ player.

“Kone is on the list and we have to wait and see how it develops. I’m also told that the price may be a bit lower than some people have reported. That’s going to be interesting as far as any suitor is concerned. With Manu Kone there’s a concrete interest, there’s been an approach, the price is very interesting. Early reports suggested as high as £40m, but if any deal is done there it will be closer to £30m or even a shade less. There’s a potential to get a bargain here,” Jacobs said.

Decent deal

Manu Kone still has a lot to prove at the top level, but it has to be said that signing a 22-year-old midfielder who has been starring in the Bundesliga for less than £30m is a good deal.

Just for his potential alone this deal is worth a punt.

In an age where players such as Richarlison cost twice as much, you have to view Kone as a bargain at that sort of price, and Liverpool could really benefit here.

This could be a fantastic deal for the Reds.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

