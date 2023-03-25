‘Potential option’: Romano shares what he knows about Tottenham’s manager shortlist and 49-year-old











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has been discussing Tottenham’s search for a new manager and Thomas Tuchel.

It was reported before Bayern Munich’s move for Tuchel that the 49-year-old was a target for the north London club and Romano has now shared what he knows about the German and Tottenham.

Romano says that Tuchel was indeed a potential option for Spurs, but he states that he was only one name on Spurs’ shortlist alongside five or six other managers.

Photo by Luka Stanzl/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Spurs considering five or six gaffers

Romano shared what he knows about Tottenham and their search for a new head coach.

“Many things are happening on the market these days. Julian Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern and the new coach is Thomas Tuchel,” Romano said.

“Thomas Tuchel was a potential option for Real Madrid and Tottenham, why? Because Tottenham are looking for a new long-term coach and Tuchel was one of five or six names that they had in their list, and he was also on the list of Real Madrid.”

Work to do

It sounds as though there is a lot of work to do at Tottenham when it comes to finding their new head coach.

Spurs are keen to replace Antonio Conte, but it sounds as though they’re still some way off deciding on who they want to appoint, nevermind making an approach and thrashing out the details.

Of course, things can move very quickly in this game, and it will only take a few days for the wheels to get into motion once Spurs decide on who they want.

Finding a new manager is a huge decision for any club to make, and Spurs may want to take their time before making their move.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

