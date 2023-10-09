Postecoglou says 23-year-old may have broken some records for Spurs on Saturday

Ange Postecoglou insisted that it does not go unnoticed at Tottenham Hotspur just how hard Dejan Kulusevski works for the team after his performance in their win over Luton Town on Saturday.

Postecoglou was speaking to Spurs Play after the Swede helped Tottenham over the line, finishing his appearance with a stint up front for the visitors at Kenilworth Road.

Dejan Kulusevski is surely the attacking player at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who has attracted the least attention so far this season.

James Maddison has been an unbelievable signing. And Son Heung-min has bagged a number of goals already. Meanwhile, Richarlison has come in for plenty of criticism.

Ange Postecoglou lauds Dejan Kulusevski after Tottenham win

Kulusevski however, just seems to go under the radar with his consistency. The 23-year-old has been exceptional. And he was superb again at the weekend; also playing a role in the decisive goal, quickly taking the corner which allowed James Maddison to set up Micky van de Ven.

Tottenham had to manage the game after going down to 10 men before the break. And Ange Postecoglou clearly felt that Kulusevski played such a vital role in getting the team across the line.

“That’s the thing with Deki, he’s going to give you everything and more. And he does that every week,” he told Spurs Play.

“That doesn’t go unnoticed by the group and what we do. I think sometimes externally, because he’s a winger, people look at other aspects of his game. But just the sheer work-rate that he puts in for the team, the selfless running that he does.

“He had to do the running of two men today. And I’d be surprised if he hasn’t cracked some records in terms of his running. We needed that and he gave that.”

Spurs prove a point with victory

Spurs proved a real point with their performance on Saturday. Not only did they lose a player to a red card before the break, but it was Yves Bissouma who was dismissed. The Mali international has been so integral to their success.

Previous Tottenham sides would have probably found a way to capitulate from there. Luton clearly have the potential to make life incredibly difficult for opponents on their own ground.

But Spurs stepped up. And they secured a win that took them top of the Premier League table going into the international break.

It seems much too soon to label them title contenders. But with players such as Kulusevski in the ranks, they have always got a chance against anyone.