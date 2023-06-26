Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is prepared to sell a number of high profile players this summer as he looks to reshape his new squad.

Postecoglou is due to see his Spurs players for the first time soon and from there, he’ll take some big decisions on certain players’ futures.

And according to The Daily Mail, one player who won’t be getting integrated into the squad is midfielder, Tanguy Ndombele.

Tottenham to sell Ndombele

The Mail’s report builds on a section from The Athletic over the weekend that suggested as many as ten players could be moved on by the new Tottenham manager.

But while the initial report suggested the likes of Ndombele and co could get their chance, The Mail actually says the Frenchman is unlikely to be given the chance to prove himself.

Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Along with Gio Lo Celso, Ndombele is set to be moved on quickly by Posteocoglou without even getting some training under his belt.

Napoli are thought to be keen on taking Ndombele back to Italy. After winning the Serie A title, the Spurs man would surely relish the opportunity of a return to Naples.

Ndombele – lauded as ‘magnificent‘ by Jose Mourinho – remains Tottenham’s record signing but has struggled under a number of managers now.

Big decisons needed

If ever a club needed a manager to come in and make ruthless decisions with the squad, then it’s Tottenham.

For too long, they’ve allowed mediocrity to take over at the club and players like Ndombele, Lo Celso, Winks and more are simply never going to cut it for Tottenham.

Postecoglou will do well to move these players on and move them on quickly. If Tottenham can get some money for them, then that’s a bonus as well.

Ndombele is just never going to do it at Spurs. A move away is needed for everyone’s sake and if Napoli want him, then the deal has to be sorted by Spurs.