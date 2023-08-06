Postecoglou furious with £20m Tottenham player against Shakhtar

Tottenham played out a competitive friendly with Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk today as they ramped up their prep for the new season.

Harry Kane was on fire for Spurs as he showed just why Tottenham need him to stay put. The England skipper had a hat-trick inside an hour in what was a vintage display of finishing.

For new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, there was a lot to like. His midfield looked better with James Maddison and of coure, the front three looked a threat.

However, like all managers, they want perfection and it seems Postecoglou was more than a touch annoyed at midfielder, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg.

Those tuning into the game might have noticed as well, but as pointed out by 90Min’s Sean Walsh, Postecoglou turned away in ‘disgust’ as Hojbjerg aimlessly hammered a ball clear of danger instead of playing.

Clearly, the Tottenham boss is driving high standards this term and expects better of his midfield players. Indeed, Shaktar’s goal to make it 1-1 actually came from a poor clearance that found its way back towards Spurs’ goal.

With Hojbjerg being tipped to leave three years after his £20m move to Spurs, it seems Big Ange had no problem in letting his feelings known towards the Dane on this occasion.

Tottenham fans will love Postecoglou

It might not go right every week but there are some exciting signs in this Tottenham side under Postecoglou.

The big Aussie is not afraid to speak his mind and tell his players exactly what he wants and this was a small sign of the standards he is driving.

Tottenham fans will love to see it. It’s not a meltdown like Conte would have had, but more a subtle way of Ange letting players know that poor play will not be accepted.

All in all, though, Tottenham look well and if Kane stays, then a top four push might well be on.