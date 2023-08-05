Postecoglou could now perform major U-turn on ‘amazing’ Tottenham player

Tottenham are just a week away from kicking off the new Premier League season, with Ange Postecoglou the latest to give it a go as manager.

After last season’s disastrous campaign under Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini, Spurs are once again starting the season with renewed optimism.

For some players, the arrival of Postecoglou means a brand new and fresh start. For others, it could mean they are pushed out the exit door.

One of the players who did seem to heading for the exit door earlier in the summer was Ivan Perisic. However, according to Football.London, the Croatian winger could actually be in for a reprieve.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

According to Football.London, Perisic’s form in pre-season, coupled with the injury sustained by Bryan Gil, means Postecoglou could now have a rethink when it comes to the 34-year-old.

Perisic signed on a free-transfer but has not quite delivered the form he showed at both Bayern and Inter Milan.

But with little in the way of new signings and Gil’s injury, he could now stay.

Tottenham could well play with new signing Destiny Udogie as their starting man on the left. However, Perisic’s experience could be big for Udogie’s development, so there is that to consider for Postecoglou as well.

Perisic should only stay at Spurs if he’s happy with bit-part role

Let’s be brutally honest here, Ivan Perisic has not exactly worked out as a signing for Tottenham has he. Despite him coming in on a free, he’s still not delivered like many expected.

If he is to stay this season, then he needs to be nothing more than a squad man. That, or he finds his best form and actually delivers for the club.

Lauded for having ‘amazing‘ ability by Jamie O’Hara, Perisic really does need to produce the goods or he’ll soon be on his way.