‘Possibly’: Tim Sherwood says Tottenham might’ve made a better signing than Declan Rice

We’re 10 games into the Premier League season now, and it’s fair to say we’ve had enough time to judge the new signings so far.

So, who has been the signing of the summer?

Well, the likes of Declan Rice, Moussa Diaby and Dominik Szoboszlai all have strong cases to make for that title, but one man who will certainly have something to say about that is James Maddison.

The Tottenham midfielder has been mesmeric since arriving in north London this summer. He’s arguably been Man of the Match in every single game he’s played so far, and it’s been brilliant to watch.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Tim Sherwood has been discussing Maddison, and he’s said that the £45m man could well be the signing of the summer ahead of the likes of Rice, Diaby and Szoboszlai.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Maddison signing of the season

Sherwood shared his verdict on the midfielder.

“Maddison, how can I forget him? What a signing he’s been, possibly the signing of the season, he’s been incredible, they beat teams you expect them to beat and that’s what’s let them down in recent years,” Sherwood said.

What a bargain

Maddison may have only been at Spurs for a few months, but he’s already making a complete mockery of that £45m transfer fee.

Maddison easily looks like a £100m player at the moment, and has done for a little while, and it’s not an exaggeration to say he’s been the best player in the Premier League this season.

The likes of Rice, Diaby and Szoboszlai have all been brilliant at their new clubs, nobody has been as transformative as Maddison at Spurs this term.

The England international has proven to be an unbelievable signing, and we’re excited to see how far he can go with this Tottenham team in the coming months as we head towards the business end of the season.