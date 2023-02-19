Arsenal transfer news: Graeme Souness suggests James Maddison is worth £100m











Graeme Souness has been speaking about reported Arsenal target James Maddison and he claims that the Leicester City star could be worth over £100 million.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with a surprise move for Maddison over the past week, despite already having Martin Odegaard in their squad.

90 Min reports that Arsenal are monitoring Maddison’s situation at the King Power Stadium. The 26-year-old’s contract is set to run until the end of next season and while Leicester are prepared to make him the highest paid player in the club’s history, he seems set for a big move over the summer.

And Souness believes that he should be worth a similar fee to what Chelsea paid to bring in Enzo Fernandez last month.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Souness says Maddison is a £100m player

Speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of Manchester United vs Leicester today, Souness was full of praise for the England international.

“I think he’ll do the hard yards as well. I think he’s an all round top man,” the Liverpool legend said.

“I really think it’s going to be hard for them [Leicester] to hold onto him. Over £100m for him, there you are.”

He added: “I’m saying, if Chelsea can spend £110m on Fernandez, you’re buying potential with him and he may be a great player, but maybe not. He’s [Maddison] a great player.”

Souness was speaking before Leicester suffered a 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford today and he also argued that Maddison consistently does the most difficult thing in football – score and create goals.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Maddison didn’t enjoy his best afternoon in Manchester today but he has been exceptional for Leicester this season.

He’s well on his way to enjoying his best campaign to date and has nine Premier League goals to his name already, with his best ever tally of 12 coming last season.

Arsenal have been linked to several midfielders ahead of the summer, including the likes of Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice.

But it would be a surprise to see them move for Maddison, considering they already have Odegaard and Fabio Vieira, who only made the switch to north London over the summer.

Yet, if the Gunners were to bring in the Leicester star, it would be a big statement of intent. If Arsenal want to push on beyond this season, they will have to ensure Arteta’s squad is packed with quality.

Show all