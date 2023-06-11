‘Positive talks’: Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal think they’re now ahead in race for ‘very good finisher’

Arsenal are moving towards making an official approach to West Ham for midfielder Declan Rice and feel they’re winning the race right now.

Rice is attracting interest from a whole host of clubs this summer. Arsenal have been right in the mix from the start but the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and both Manchester clubs are big admirers of the England man.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have now spoken to Rice and as it stands, are confident in getting a deal done for the West Ham skipper.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Arsenal confident on Declan Rice transfer

Taking to his Twitter account earlier today, Romano offered a fresh update on the situation involving Rice and Arsenal.

Romano has claimed that the next week will be crucial in terms of the bid. But interestingly, he has also claimed that positive talks have actually been held between the parties.

Rice is currently coming back down to earth after helping guide West Ham to European glory in midweek. After the game, he said his focus was on West Ham but admitted interest was there.

Arsenal are looking for a new midfielder this summer with Granit Xhaka expected to depart.

A deal they have to get done

Arsenal have got to get this deal over the line now. It’s gone on for so long that if they miss out on Rice, it will seem a massive failure.

Rice is the ultimate midfielder really. As well as his well-documented defensive work, Tomas Soucek admitted that the Hammers skipper was also a ‘very good finisher’ as well.

Arsenal need to get a midfielder in who changes the game for them and Rice is that man. The price will end up being expensive but the good news is that talks seem to be progressing.

Hopefully, for Gunners fans anyway, a deal will be done and dusted before the window really gets motoring.