Arsenal’s transfer window will largely be moulded by their deal to sign Declan Rice.

It’s no secret that Arsenal are keen to sign the West Ham midfielder this summer, and according to The Mail, a deal worth £90m is in the offing.

Of course, that is only Arsenal’s opening offer, and with West Ham valuing the player at around £120m, the north London club could end up paying a bit more for Rice.

Arsenal are prioritising a move for Rice at the moment, and they’re allowing their entire window to be shaped by this deal.

Indeed, according to The Mail, Arsenal will settle on other targets based on how much cash is left over after they sign Rice.

The Gunners, quite notably, are in the market for a new centre-back after their lack of depth in that area was exposed by William Saliba’s injury, but they won’t be able to settle on a target until they know the fee they’ll be paying for Rice.

It’s very important that Arsenal get a good deal for Rice, because this move will shape how the rest of their window looks.

The Gunners do need to bolster their midfield, but they can’t afford to neglect other aspects of their squad.

If this Rice deal does get too expensive and take up too much of the Gunners’ budget then perhaps they should consider structuring it differently or even using players as a part-exchange option, because in this game, cash is king and you need to have a real balance throughout your squad if you’re going to be competing at the very top level.

Arsenal have a big summer transfer window ahead of them, and it looks as though this Rice deal will be key to anything else that happens at the Emirates this summer.

