Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior did something very unusual for Poland during the international break yesterday.

A report from Goal.pl provided player ratings for the Polish national team after their 2-0 defeat to Albania.

Jakub Kiwior and his Polish teammates travelled to Tirana to get their qualification campaign back on track.

They knew that the winner would go top of Group E with just three games left to play.

Kiwior was deployed at left-back, having played at centre-back throughout the World Cup for Poland.

However, goals either side of half-time for Jasir Asani and Mirlind Daku have put Poland’s chance of qualification in serious doubt.

Photo by ADNAN BECI/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal defender Kiwior didn’t get a great rating for Poland and was described as doing something ‘unusual’ during the game.

The 23-year-old doesn’t have a huge number of minutes under his belt this season.

He came on in added time before starting at left-back against Fulham, although he lost his place in the side to Oleksandr Zinchenko last weekend.

The £20m defender is a useful option in Mikel Arteta’s squad but is unlikely to be playing week in, week out any time soon at the Emirates.

Arsenal defender Kiwior does something unusual for Poland

The report from Goal.pl gave Kiwior a two out of six rating, although his teammates didn’t far much better.

In fact, Ballon d’Or winner Robert Lewandowski was given a one.

In their description of his performance, they said: “The Arsenal defender showed his talent in the 21st minute, displaying an unusual shooting instinct a’la Filippo Inzaghi.”

He scored last night, heading in Sebastian Szymański’s cross, but VAR ruled it out for offside.

Kiwior kept battling to get Poland back into the game in an attacking sense, but that left Poland open at the back as they conceded twice, leaving them second-bottom of their group.

Photo by Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Arsenal manager would have been watching Kiwior’s unusual tendency to shoot for Poland very closely.

Despite only joining in January, the 23-year-old was linked with an exit from the club in the summer.

Although he’s not playing much football at the Emirates right now, Kiwior will be a useful option for Arsenal in the future.