Pochettino wanted Tottenham to sign PL star for £100m, now Chelsea could get him for free











Chelsea are weighing up a move for Wilfried Zaha this summer, years after Mauricio Pochettino tried to sign him for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine seems the favourite to become the new Chelsea boss despite his previous affiliation with Spurs. He is a fantastic manager and he could really get the best out of this struggling Blues side.

Chelsea‘s first target is to sell a number of players that they don’t want. Then, The Daily Mail claim they could bring in Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer.

Chelsea could sign Wilfried Zaha this summer

Chelsea have plenty of wingers in their squad already.

After signing Raheem Sterling last summer, they went and bought Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke in the January transfer window. Now, it looks like they are eyeing a move for another wide man.

The report claims that Zaha, who will be a free agent in July, has admirers at Stamford Bridge, with sources close to the club claiming they are now serious contenders for his signature.

It’s still unclear what kind of impact Financial Fair Play rules will have on Chelsea’s transfer business this summer following their huge expenditure in their last two windows.

They will be selling plenty of their players, and bringing in someone of Zaha’s quality on a free transfer is reportedly an option Chelsea are very open to.

Mauricio Pochettino wanted Zaha at Tottenham

Even though things have been pretty quiet over the last few days, it does look like old Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will be the new Chelsea manager.

That must be extremely annoying for Spurs fans, most of whom would take him back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a heartbeat. Sadly for them, Daniel Levy is of a different opinion.

If he does get the Chelsea job in the coming days, the Argentine could finally land the player who he was really keen to sign when he was at Tottenham back in 2019 (Guardian) – Wilfried Zaha.

The ‘unstoppable‘ Ivorian’s price tag was reportedly £100 million back then, which is probably why Tottenham couldn’t get him.

Pochettino, if he gets the Chelsea job, can now sign him for free, and that would be a good deal considering the circumstances.

