Pochettino tells Chelsea to sign £17m Tottenham target as a priority











Incoming new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wants the Blues to sign a new number one as a priority.

Todd Boehly is expected to seal a deal for Pochettino in the coming days. And Boehly knows he’ll need to back Pochettino in the market in order to ensure success.

And according to The Mirror, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez could emerge as a priority transfer target.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea want to sign Emi Martinez

According to The Mirror, Pochettino has made it clear to the Chelsea board that signing a new goalkeeper is a priority for him at the club.

With that, it’s suggested that Emi Martinez is one of the players Pochettino has told the Chelsea board to go out and sign.

Martinez is thought to be keen on leaving Villa Park this summer. Reports in midweek suggested he’d decided to leave Villa, with Tottenham named among the clubs keen on landing him.

Tottenham are known to be looking for a new number one themselves. Hugo Lloris is out of form, injured, and into the last of his contract.

However, Chelsea have also had issues in goal. Both Kepa and Mendy have had struggles, and it seems Pochettino is keen to address the number one position.

TBR’s View: A gettable target

While Villa will be disappointed to lose Emi Martinez this summer, on the Chelsea side of things, it means he is a very doable transfer target.

Martinez has been excellent for Villa ever since signing for around £17m. He’s proven himself in the Premier League and then on the world stage with Argentina.

A move to Chelsea would bring new pressures. But he’s a confident lad, and Chelsea would be getting a solid enough stopper if they did complete the deal.