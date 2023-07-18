Pochettino has now made enquiry for ‘fantastic’ £35m Spurs target after Chelsea blow

Chelsea have now made an enquiry for Tottenham Hotspur target Harry Maguire, following the news that Wesley Fofana has sustained a cruciate ligament injury.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that the Frenchman is set to miss the majority of the coming campaign after undergoing surgery.

Harry Maguire is attracting plenty of attention despite an incredibly difficult time at Manchester United. Of course, it was recently confirmed that he will not remain the club’s captain next season.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

90min claims that West Ham and Newcastle are both admirers of the England international. Meanwhile, The Sun recently suggested that Tottenham want Maguire.

Chelsea make Maguire enquiry

However, it seems that Mauricio Pochettino could look to beat his old side to his signature. 90min reports that Chelsea have now made their initial move for the 30-year-old after Fofana’s devastating injury blow.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

In fact, the report suggests that some within the scouting department at Stamford Bridge believe Maguire to be one of the best options available on the market right now.

Maguire has come in for a lot of criticism during his time at Old Trafford. He has struggled to live up to the tag of being the world’s most expensive defender.

But it says a lot that several Premier League sides want to sign him this summer. They obviously believe that he can rediscover the form which prompted Manchester United to sign him in the first place.

Journalist Dean Jones recently suggested that the ‘fantastic‘ centre-back could cost around £35 million. So there is scope for a really smart bit of business to be done.

It will be interesting to see whether Pochettino and Chelsea now act upon their interest – and whether that then prompts the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle to respond.