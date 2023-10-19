Player who left Liverpool in the summer now branded as the ‘biggest loser’ at his new club

Naby Keita left Liverpool and joined Werder Bremen in the summer, but he is not having a good time at all in Germany.

The Guinea international spent five years at Anfield before walking away for free at the end of his contract in July. He returned to Germany to find the form he had shown before he joined Liverpool, but Keita has really struggled so far.

Photo by Stefan Matzke – sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Naby Keita branded as Werder Bremen’s ‘biggest loser’ after leaving Liverpool

Back in August 2017, Liverpool and RB Leipzig agreed a then-club-record £48 million deal for the transfer of Naby Keita to Anfield in the following year (BBC).

The Guinean was one of the most exciting midfielders in the Bundesliga at the time, and there was a lot of hype when he eventually moved to Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

However, the midfielder’s time at Anfield was a really difficult one. He suffered numerous injuries in his five-year spell that limited him to just 129 appearances in all competitions.

Now, following his move to Werder Bremen, he hoped that things would change, but sadly for Keita, it’s the same old story.

The 28-year-old has made just three appearances for Werder Bremen since joining them in the summer – only one of those came from the start.

Keita is ‘becoming a problem’ for Bremen, and BILD write today that he is the ‘biggest loser’ at the club right now. They further claim that ‘things just aren’t going well’ for the player who is ‘Werder’s biggest unlucky guy’ since the start of the season.

Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Really unlucky

‘The biggest unlucky guy’ is probably the perfect way to describe Naby Keita right now.

The 28-year-old just wants to play football with a smile on his face, but injuries have been really cruel to him over the last few years.

He started the season with an injury and worked really hard to come back, but in his first start, he tore a muscle fibre that will keep him out for a few more games now.

Keita just needs some luck to come his way. Everybody knows he’s a phenomenal player when he’s fit – hopefully, he can get a good run of games once he’s back from his latest injury.