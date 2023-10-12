Naby Keita left Liverpool and joined Werder Bremen in the summer, but things have not been going to plan in Germany.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side allowed multiple players to leave the club at the end of their contracts in the summer transfer window. Keita was one of them after a disappointing five-year spell at Anfield.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Naby Keita is ‘becoming a problem’ for Werder Bremen after Liverpool exit

Liverpool agreed to trigger the £48 million release clause that was there in Naby Keita‘s RB Leipzig contract back in 2017 in order to sign him a year later (BBC).

The ‘exceptional‘ Guinea international came in with a lot of hype. He was viewed as the midfielder who would take Klopp’s side to the next level, but it has to be said that he didn’t live up to the expectations.

In his five years at Liverpool, Keita missed a staggering 122 games due to injuries. He played just 11 more games than he missed, scored only 11 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions.

Keita joined Werder Bremen on a free transfer in the summer, and his time there has been a really underwhelming one as well so far.

Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

The 28-year-old missed the first four games of the season due to an injury. He returned for matchday five and made three appearances on the trot, the last of which was from the start.

However, if SportBILD (print edition, 11 October 2023, pages 24 and 25) is to be believed, Keita is now ‘becoming a problem’ for Werder Bremen. People at the club are said to be frustrated that he is ‘too prone to injury’.

Keita has reportedly suffered another muscle issue having played just three times since his return. He is set to be out for a few more weeks now.

The report claims that Stuttgart also wanted to sign him in the summer, but they were ‘quickly deterred’ by Keita’s injury record. Bremen chose to ignore that and brought him in, and it looks like they are regretting that decision now.