PL side now unlikely to make bid after enquiry for ‘special’ 23-year-old Arsenal player

Chelsea are now unlikely to make a bid for Emile Smith Rowe after making an enquiry for the Arsenal star in the final days of the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from The Times, which suggests that Chelsea are now considering the likes of Cole Palmer and Raphinha ahead of this week’s deadline.

Emile Smith Rowe became a surprise contender to potentially leave Arsenal in the last few days. The 23-year-old has not played a single minute of Premier League football this season.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

That appeared to alert Chelsea. The Times reports that the Blues have made an enquiry to see if they could lure the England international to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea now unlikely to make bid for Smith Rowe

However, Arsenal seemingly have no intention of listening to bids for Smith Rowe. And journalist James McNicholas suggested this week that he understands that Smith Rowe is not pushing to leave Arsenal before the deadline – despite his lack of game-time.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

It seems that that has prompted Chelsea to consider other targets. The Times is now reporting that a bid for the youngster is looking unlikely.

The speculation surrounding Smith Rowe does perhaps act as a warning to the Arsenal hierarchy. He is a ‘special‘ talent. And while he is playing for his boyhood club, you would not blame him if his head got turned further down the line if he remains out of the side.

That is particularly the case when you consider that it is the out of form Kai Havertz who appears to be blocking his way into the team.

Should his struggle for minutes continue, and clubs come calling in January, Smith Rowe may find it much, much harder to ignore what is on offer elsewhere.