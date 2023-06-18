Arsenal may now be open to letting Albert Sambi Lokonga leave the club on loan once again, with Burnley eyeing the midfielder this summer.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which suggests that Vincent Kompany is keen to be reunited with the Belgian he managed at Anderlecht.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

It is looking increasingly likely that Albert Sambi Lokonga‘s long-term future lies away from Arsenal. There was real excitement when the club landed the 23-year-old for £17.2 million a couple of years ago.

Arsenal may loan out Lokonga amid Burnley interest

Unfortunately, he has never quite been able to establish himself in the Gunners side. And he spent the second-half of this past season on loan at Crystal Palace.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Some may have anticipated that Lokonga may leave the Emirates permanently this summer. But it seems that Arsenal are keeping their options open.

The Daily Mail is now reporting that Arsenal may decide to let Lokonga leave on loan amid interest from Burnley. That would perhaps suggest that Mikel Arteta is not entirely ready to write the youngster off just yet.

It may however, be an indication that Arsenal do not see the sense in selling him right now either. He showed some promise during his time with Crystal Palace. But the appointment of Roy Hodgson probably did him few favours.

Kompany knows Lokonga incredibly well, previously labelling him ‘special‘. And Arsenal may feel that letting him head to Turf Moor for a year is exactly what he needs.

If that proves to be a success, Arsenal can demand a lot more on the market. Or perhaps there is even a chance that Lokonga will get a fresh opportunity to force his way into the Gunners’ plans.