Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has revealed that a deal to sign Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares is in the final stages.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the Portuguese full-back for a while now. A deal looked off at one stage, but it was revived a few days ago and now looks like it will be done.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal signed Nuno Tavares from Benfica two years ago.

The young Portuguese defender was a very exciting player to watch. He started his Gunners career in style and even kept Kieran Tierney out of the side for a few games.

However, after a disastrous second half of that season and a similar loan spell away at Marseille in France, it became clear Tavares has no future at Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano declared his ‘here we go‘ on Tavares joining Nottingham Forest on loan two days ago. Now, Reds boss Steve Cooper has all but confirmed it.

He said in his press conference today: “I do believe that there are a couple of players – [Nuno] Tavares and Murillo – are at the final stages, not quite done, but the process is ticking along quite nicely.

“I hope I haven’t gone too soon on that because as you know, until things are officially done, you never quite know.”

TBR View:

Nottingham Forest will be a fun team to watch this year.

The Reds have brought in a few really exciting players, and their left side will cause teams a number of problems thanks to Anthony Elanga and now Tavares, if the deal goes through.

The Arsenal defender is an ‘extraordinary‘ player going forward, but it’s his defending and consistency that have cost him dearly over the last 18 months.

Under Cooper, he could thrive in a system where he will be offered more protection at the back, and that could make him a really dangerous player.