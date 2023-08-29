Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares now looks set to leave the Emirates Stadium on loan at the very least.

Fabrizio Romano has taken to X to declare “here we go” on the Gunners full-back’s imminent departure.

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal with Nottingham Forest that’ll see Tavares spend this season on loan.

The Gunners are set to earn a fee “a bit higher than £1million” for the Portuguese player’s loan.

In addition, Forest have an option to buy Tavares from Arsenal for a reported £12million.

Romano added that the medical tests are “being completed today”.

‘Can become one of the best in Europe’

Tavares is a very talented player who sadly hasn’t managed to make a name for himself at Arsenal.

He joined in 2021 amid praise deeming him one of the best and fastest players in Portugal.

That year, agent Cesar Boaventura lauded Tavares amid links to Manchester United.

He was quoted by talkSPORT as saying: “This player can play for any club in Europe.

“But right now he can’t. He has to learn and grow.

“He’s a fast player, one of the fastest players in the whole Portuguese league.

“He’s young. Maybe he’s not a player ready for a big one. But he could be in the future.

“Within a couple of years. He can become one of the best in Europe.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tavares started brightly with the Gunners, even keeping Kieran Tierney out of the XI for a while.

However, the player went on to struggle in the second half of his maiden season.

This prompted Mikel Arteta to send him out on loan to Marseille last term.

Similarly, Tavares started really well there, but his form tailed off as the season went on.

If he can improve his consistency at Forest, then £12million will be an absolute steal.