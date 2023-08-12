PL club think Arsenal will sign their ‘world class’ player for £27m in 2024

Arsenal are only signing David Raya on loan this month, but all the parties involved in the deal, including Brentford, think the move will be made permanent next year.

The Gunners have had a solid window so far. They’ve signed three incredible players in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, and Raya is expected to be the fourth – but only on loan.

However, iNews claim that Brentford, Arsenal and Raya himself think the deal will be made permanent in the summer of 2024.

All parties think Arsenal will sign David Raya permanently in 2024

A lot of eyebrows were raised when rumours emerged that Arsenal want to sign David Raya.

Nobody really understood why the Gunners were going after a new goalkeeper when they had Aaron Ramsdale and Matt Turner at their disposal.

However, once the American was sold, it quickly became clear that a top-quality replacement was needed to come in and push Ramsdale to his limits.

David Ornstein revealed three days ago that Arsenal are set to sign Raya – but contrary to what many others reported at the time, it will only be a loan deal.

However, iNews claim today that there is an expectation among all three parties – Arsenal, Brentford and Raya – that this initial loan deal will be made permanent for £27 million at the end of this season.

At the time of writing this article, Arsenal are yet to announce the loan signing of Raya.

TBR View:

Raya is a fantastic goalkeeper, everyone knows that.

The ‘world-class‘ Spaniard has been brilliant for Brentford in the Premier League over the last two seasons. His ability on the ball is up there with the best in the country, and he’s an excellent shot-stopper too.

Arsenal are right to target Raya, but it’s way too early to guess if they will sign him permanently. We need to see how the Spaniard and Aaron Ramsdale will get along, as only one of them can be the first choice.

There are a lot of factors involved, but if Mikel Arteta can make it work, Raya would be an excellent signing for Arsenal – on loan this year as well as on a permanent deal in 2024.