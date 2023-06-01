PL club now hoping Daniel Levy will change his mind and sell ‘brilliant’ Tottenham player











Manchester United are reportedly hoping that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy will ‘soften’ his stance on selling Harry Kane this summer.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, who claim the early signs are that Levy will refuse to sell his talisman to a Premier League rival.

Kane’s future at Tottenham looks uncertain heading into the summer with just a year left on his current deal.

The 29-year-old has once again been Spurs’ standout performer this season, netting an impressive total of 30 Premier League goals in a stuttering side.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

He’s reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford this summer, with The Sun claiming that he will run down his contract if Levy refuses to sell.

And it seems that Erik ten Hag’s men are ready to test the Tottenham chairman’s resolve.

United hoping Levy softens stance on Kane

The Daily Mail claims that United will sound out a possible move for Kane before exploring alternative striker targets.

Kane is apparently open to making the switch to Manchester, but it’s unclear whether or not he is willing to force a move through.

The outlet notes that United are not giving up hope that Levy’s stance may ‘soften’ when it comes to selling to a Premier League rival.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

It would be a massive surprise if Levy did allow Kane to join another English side this summer.

Of course, it could make sense from a business perspective as the England captain will be able to leave for free in 12 months.

But Levy is under increased pressure from the Tottenham fans after a tumultuous campaign.

If Spurs were in a better position in terms of their stability on and off the pitch, it could have been a different scenario for Levy if Kane is refusing to sign a new deal.

Yet, if Tottenham were to lose their all-time top goalscorer after the season they’ve had, it wouldn’t go down well with the Spurs faithful.

Show all