'Incredible' Tottenham player now decides he wants to sign for Premier League rivals











Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has reportedly decided he wants to sign for Manchester United this summer.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim that Kane will run down his contract if he doesn’t secure a switch to Old Trafford.

Kane’s future at Tottenham looks uncertain, to say the least, as he heads into the final year of his contract.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed yet another brilliant campaign as he netted 30 Premier League goals in a stuttering Spurs side.

The Athletic reported back in January that Kane is open to talks with Tottenham over a new deal. But more recently, there has been no indication that he is willing to extend his stay in north London.

Of course, the England captain was heavily linked with Manchester City back in the summer of 2021 as he failed to push through a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Now, it seems he has his sights set on joining the other huge side in Manchester.

Kane wants United move

The Sun claims that Kane wants a switch to Old Trafford this summer, or he will run down his contract.

Yet, the outlet notes that the latter is more likely to happen and he could end up leaving for free next summer.

Spurs are more open to selling Kane to a foreign club rather than a Premier League rival. Daniel Levy does not want to sell his star man and United are fully aware of this.

Tottenham fans have probably prepared themselves for the onslaught of rumours about Kane’s future and it seems the saga has already begun.

Kane has been speaking about the future at Spurs in recent interviews and hasn’t given off the impression of a player who is desperate to leave this summer.

Of course, Spurs aren’t exactly in a commanding position due to his contract, but it would be a huge surprise if Levy sold the club’s all-time top goalscorer to a Premier League rival this summer.

After such a disappointing campaign, the Tottenham chairman is already under increased pressure from Spurs fans, while the club has yet to secure replacements for Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici.

