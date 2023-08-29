PL club are back in to sign ‘extraordinary’ £22m Arsenal player, he’s not in Arteta’s plans

Nottingham Forest are once again reviving their bid to sign Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares before the transfer window closes.

That’s according to the MailOnline who now outline that Forest’s interest is for loan deal which includes an option to buy.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

It was reported previously that talks had collapsed between the clubs but negotiations have now been renewed.

Tavares seems to be one of many targets that Forest hope to complete before this week’s deadline.

Arsenal are of course hoping to part ways with a number of unwanted players before the end of this week.

The club were said to prefer a permanent departure for £22m Tavares but you wonder if a loan move may now suffice.

Time is running out for Arsenal to complete departures and the side will surely see no benefit in the likes of ‘extraordinary’ Nuno Tavares not playing football – especially if Forest are interested.

Whilst this update should prove positive for Arsenal fans, they’ve also had one that looks more bleak this morning.

Emile Smith Rowe is said to be free to leave the club.

The Englishman has reportedly been offered to clubs ahead of a departure.

Forest revive their bid for Arsenal’s Tavares

It really would be a tough week for some Arsenal fans if the club were to lose two Hale End academy graduates.

Folarin Balogun now looks very close to a move to AS Monaco and Smith Rowe is now even being linked with the likes of Chelsea.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

And whilst the former does look inevitable, fans will hope that Smith Rowe reports are incorrect.

However, it is clear that Arsenal need to make tough decisions on departures before Friday.

Any bid from Forest for Tavares could be crucial in Arsenal making a move for any late targets.

Mohammed Kudus was one that Arsenal were said to be considering, but he of course is now a West Ham United player.