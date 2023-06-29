Piers Morgan tells Arsenal to go wild and sign £150m striker after getting Declan Rice

Arsenal are on the verge of signing Declan Rice for a club-record fee this summer, but Piers Morgan is still not satisfied – he wants the Gunners to sign Victor Osimhen next.

Mikel Arteta and Edu entered the window with Rice as their top priority. They have been keen to sign him for months now, and it looks like it will happen very, very soon.

Every Arsenal fan is over the moon right now – except Morgan, who wants Stan Kroenke to sanction another record-breaking move, this time to sign Napoli’s Osimhen.

Piers Morgan tells Arsenal to sign Victor Osimhen after getting Declan Rice

Arsenal came ever so close to winning the Premier League title last season.

The Gunners finished just five points behind Manchester City in the end, and lack of depth in their squad is the biggest reason why they couldn’t go all the way.

Morgan tried his best to get Arsenal to bid for Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of last year. He is still adamant that the Gunners need a prolific striker, and he’s at it again on Twitter.

The 58-year-old has urged the Gunners to make a move for Osimhen after the Rice deal becomes official.

He wrote: “It’s brilliant that Arsenal seem to have won the race to sign @_DeclanRice who will be a monstrously good addition to the team.

“But if we want to win big trophies, we also need a world-class striker who will score 25+ goals a season. I’d break the bank for @victorosimhen9.”

He’ll be more expensive than Rice

Victor Osimhen is arguably the best striker in the Serie A.

The Nigerian scored 31 goals and provided five assists last season and was one of the biggest reasons why Napoli won the Serie A for the first time in over three decades.

The Partenopei have every right to demand the world for Osimhen this summer, which is why he is reportedly rated an eye-watering £150 million (Daily Mail).

Anything can happen in football, but the chances of Arsenal splashing that kind of money to sign Osimhen this summer are as close to zero as anything can ever be.