Arsenal have just got one major signing over the line and a second one should come soon.

On Wednesday, the Gunners announced the arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are on the verge of also signing Declan Rice.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the West Ham captain for months now.

And on Wednesday, negotiations between Arsenal and the Hammers edged further towards completion.

Romano took to Twitter to claim that the two London sides agreed a deal worth £100m plus £5m in add-ons.

Arsenal and the Hammers reportedly remain in talks over the structure of the fee and the payment terms.

West Ham apparently want £100m to be paid over 18 months.

These talks shouldn’t cause a hold-up, with documents set to be checked “in the next 24 hours”.

‘Final green light on payment terms is expected soon then… here we go,’ added Romano.

Our view

It’s no secret that Arsenal have been after Rice this summer, and talks were expected to be difficult.

After all, Rice is “one of the best in the world” and is West Ham’s main asset. Everyone knows he’s a ‘world-class‘ player.

The fact he helped West Ham break their trophy drought after 40-odd years is further testament to his quality.

Now, we’re not even in July (at the time of writing) and Arsenal seem to be closing in on his signature.

The reported fee is huge, but Rice is a huge player who should help take the Gunners to the next level.

Better still, with Havertz official at Arsenal and Jurrien Timber seemingly closing in, Arsenal are really strengthening their squad’s spine.