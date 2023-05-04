Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg suggests he’d be delighted if ‘brilliant’ manager got the Tottenham job











Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has suggested that he’d be delighted if Ryan Mason landed the Tottenham Hotspur job on a permanent basis.

The Tottenham midfielder has been speaking to Sky Sports and he feels Mason is ready to take the hot seat.

Mason has impressed in his first week in charge, despite failing to pick up a win against Manchester United and Liverpool.

The 31-year-old has overseen a 2-2 draw against United and a 4-3 defeat at Anfield during his second spell as Tottenham’s interim boss.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It’s been a difficult start for him in terms of fixtures, but it’s fair to say that Spurs have shown plenty of fighting spirit under his guidance so far.

And despite his lack of experience in management, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has backed the Englishman to land the role permanently.

Hojbjerg says Mason is ready for Tottenham job

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hojbjerg feels Mason is ready to become Tottenham’s manager, despite his age.

“I think quality doesn’t have an age,” the Spurs midfielder said. “I think if you’re good enough, you’re ready enough and I think this is the case for Ryan.”

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Mason has already enjoyed a spell as interim boss after Jose Mourinho’s departure back in 2021.

The former Spurs midfielder didn’t perform too badly last time out, but he seems far more confident now.

He’s already claimed he is ‘ready’ to become Tottenham’s manager and it seems that he’s popular amongst the squad.

Oliver Skipp has labelled Mason ‘brilliant’ and it will be interesting to see how he gets on between now and the end of the season.

It seems unlikely that Mason will land the job permanently though, with Spurs pressing ahead with the manager search.

