Oliver Skipp left amazed by 'brilliant' Tottenham man lately

Oliver Skipp has been left hugely impressed by what Ryan Mason has done in the short period he has had as Tottenham Hotspur’s interim manager, insisting that the 31-year-old has been brilliant.

Oliver Skipp was discussing Spurs’ interim boss in an interview with The Independent ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Tottenham go into that contest off the back of a much more positive result with Manchester United in midweek. Of course, little more needs to be said about what happened against Newcastle last Sunday.

Oliver Skipp praises interim Tottenham boss Ryan Mason

But that result did force Daniel Levy into another change in the dug-out. And Cristian Stellini was replaced by Ryan Mason as interim boss.

It is hard to not feel that Mason should have been the choice all along. Like Stellini, he was part of Antonio Conte’s backroom team. However, he has done the role before. And, unlike Stellini, he has some different ideas to Conte.

Going 2-0 down to Manchester United was not ideal for Mason’s first game. However, Tottenham fought back to earn a point and restore some pride.

And Skipp praised the impact Mason had on that game to help Spurs secure a draw.

“Ryan has been brilliant in just reinforcing and trying to get belief back into the players,” he said, as reported by The Independent.

“He has been brilliant in terms of small details he has changed. Obviously he hasn’t had as long as he’d want (in training) but there are things that helped everyone.

“At half-time everyone was aware of what we needed to do and also a few tactical things we changed, perhaps stopping their midfield getting easy possession because at times they had easy possession.

“A few tactical changes really helped us push up the pitch and stop worrying about what was behind us.”

Spurs boss has amazing platform to stake a claim

Obviously, Mason desperately wants Tottenham to thrive. But he also appears to be motivated by the idea of staking his own claim for the job on a permanent basis.

It is a big ask. Levy would be taking a big gamble giving Mason the job full-time. But the interim boss has a brilliant opportunity to show what he can do.

There is already a different feeling around Tottenham ahead of their final games of the season. That is certainly going to do Mason’s chances no harm at all.

A positive result at Anfield on Sunday could be a huge statement for the current Tottenham interim boss.