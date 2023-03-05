Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg spotted shouting at Dejan Kulusevski during Tottenham loss yesterday











Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbejrg was not happy with Dejan Kulusevski yesterday.

Spurs recorded a second disappointing away defeat of the week yesterday against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A report from Football London has given the lowdown on what happened at Molineux.

After a first-half where Tottenham really should have found themselves ahead, their performance dipped after the break.

Despite hitting the woodwork on multiple occasions, Spurs returned to north London empty-handed.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

A late goal from Adama Traore earned Wolves a huge three points in the battle to avoid relegation.

Wolves are another side that are struggling for goals this campaign.

Strikers Raul Jimenez and Diego Costa have both failed to find the back of the net this season.

It was an incident involving one of these forwards that caused Hojbjerg to get very annoyed with Tottenham teammate Kulusevski.

The Swede clearly doesn’t share the same ruthless streak as the midfielder.

Hojbjerg seen shouting at Tottenham teammate Kulusevski

The report from Football London provides more details on the incident surrounding Diego Costa’s injury.

The 34-year-old was stretchered off after landing awkwardly following a challenge from Oliver Skipp.

Football London report that Kulusevski was in possession when Costa went down, and ended up putting the ball out of play.

‘Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg didn’t seem best pleased that Kulusevski had put the ball out rather than play on as the team could have pushed on towards the Wolves box,’ the report states.

‘The Dane shouted over to his teammate once the game had stopped and he could be seen raising his hands to question why he decided to do that.’

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Kulusevski hasn’t hit the same heights he did when he joined Tottenham last season from Juventus.

Jamie O’Hara has claimed he’s got worse this year, and his fitness record may have played a part in that.

A thigh problem ruled him out in the run up to the World Cup, and he was absent again over the New Year.

Tottenham are so reliant on Harry Kane for goals right now, so much so that Hojbjerg has actually outscored Kulusevski this season.

The Swede needs to improve his form soon if Spurs are going to finish in the top four again.

