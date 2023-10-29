Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sends three-word message to Eddie Nketiah after Arsenal hat-trick

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now been revelling in Eddie Nketiah’s hat-trick against Sheffield United yesterday.

Nketiah took to Instagram after his superb showing to celebrate his hat-trick and pay tribute to a loved one.

The England international uploaded a collection of photos with the caption: “1st PL hat-trick! That was for you Auntie Baby.”

And Aubameyang was clearly very happy to see his old Arsenal teammate Nketiah succeeding at the Emirates.

Aubameyang simply replied with the message: “Eddie, Eddie, Eddie!!!”

There has been a lot of talk of late as to whether Arsenal do have the required quality in their striking department to mount a title challenge against the likes of Manchester City.

And whilst a home tie against struggling Sheffield United isn’t the best barometer, Nketiah will feel like he’s made a statement.

The striker will of course need to continue his success into the coming games whilst Gabriel Jesus is missing.

And if he does, then Nketiah could be well positioned to keep his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Aubameyang was delighted to see Nketiah succeeding at Arsenal

Of course, it’s not just Aubamyang who has been singing the praises of Eddie Nketiah since his hat-trick.

Ian Wright was also delighted to see Nketiah realising his best form for the club once again.

Wright thought the striker looked incredibly sharp and he was a big fan of his positioning in and around the box.

Alan Shearer still has his doubts as to whether Nketiah can be the leading man for Mikel Arteta.

But right now, it seems the 24-year-old will get that chance.

Jesus seems likely to be missing until the November international break and Arsenal do have some vital games beforehand.

A trip to West Ham United for the EFL Cup on Wednesday doesn’t come at a particularly good time.

And it’ll be interesting to see just how many changes Arteta chooses to make with a testing trip to Newcastle to follow.

Nketiah now needs to sustain a run of goal-scoring in this Arsenal side, and if he does, it seems that no one will be happier for him than his old teammate Aubameyang.