Ian Wright simply couldn’t stop praising ‘fantastic’ Arsenal player yesterday

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has now been full of praise for striker Eddie Nketiah after his brilliant showing against Sheffield United yesterday.

Wright was speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day and thought Nketiah took his chance in the first team superbly.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ian Wright did admit that the opposition defenders weren’t giving Arsenal or Nketiah the biggest test, but he was impressed nonetheless.

He said: “What he done today was brilliant, I thought he was fantastic today.

“I like when he stays in and around here [in the centre of the pitch], he looked very sharp today.

“The defenders were very poor, but at the same time he was very sharp.”

Wright also commented on his first goal: “The touch is brilliant, and then that’s a fantastic finish.

“The touch back across him and then it’s the composure, and this is what I think Eddie has got, he’s got that all day long in the box stuff.”

Of course, this performance from Nketiah is very timely given Gabriel Jesus’ latest injury.

Wright thinks Nketiah is brilliant in the box for Arsenal

Nketiah has come in for criticism of late, as has the whole of Arsenal’s striking department for their lack of consistent goals.

However, the England international will have silenced a lot of those doubters for now.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images



Ian Wright has been consistent in his message of wanting to see Nketiah stay in a more central role for Arsenal up top.

Wright previously commented that Kai Havertz did provide a better focal point in comparison to Nketiah purely because of his central position.

Therefore, Wright must be delighted that Nketiah may have taken some of that advice on board.

And although all members of the strikers union must have been happy to see Nketiah score a hat-trick yesterday.

Alan Shearer was still baffled that Nketiah unselfishly decided to hand Fabio Vieira the ball when his side won a late penalty.

Whilst it was all tongue-in-cheek, Shearer did suggest that he wouldn’t have been as kind back in his day.

Nonetheless, it was a very positive day for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who now face a trip to West Ham United in the EFL cup on Wednesday.