Arsenal have signed Leandro Trossard and the Belgian trained for the first time with his new teammates yesterday – young Mauro Bandeira was one of them.

The 28-year-old is a fantastic addition to Arsenal‘s side. He’s definitely not the big-money signing that many fans were looking for, but he’s a quality player with plenty of experience in the Premier League.

Arsenal fans were over the moon to see him train at London Colney yesterday, and we’re sure 19-year-old Bandeira enjoyed rubbing shoulders with him too.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mauro Bandeira joined Arsenal’s academy from Queens Park Rangers’ youth setup back in July 2019, when he was still 15 years old.

He has progressed brilliantly at Arsenal over the last four years and became a regular for the U18s, for whom he played 42 times in all competitions.

The teenager, now 19, has played 14 times for Arsenal’s U21s and has impressed. Branded as an ‘all-action’ midfielder, he has the potential to become a star one day, and it looks like he has caught Arteta’s eye as well.

Ahead of the big game against Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday, Arteta decided to call-up Bandeira to first-team training.

The teenager, who is yet to make his senior debut for Arsenal, was spotted in multiple pictures, including one where he’s seen challenging Arsenal’s newest signing, Trossard, for the ball.

Mauro Bandeira trained with the first-team (including Trossard) today. pic.twitter.com/tn7qK987gA — Jeorge Bird (@jeorgebird) January 20, 2023

Big game tomorrow

Manchester City closed the gap between themselves and Arsenal to just five points after their win over Tottenham on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola’s men take on Wolves tomorrow in the game that will kick off two-and-a-half hours before Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates. If things go their way, they could be just two behind the Gunners – albeit having played two games more.

That could put real pressure on the young shoulders of Arsenal’s players. That’s not ideal at all, but every time they have been questioned this season, they’ve delivered, and Arteta will be hoping for the same tomorrow.

Manchester United have turned their season around and will be a tough side to beat for the Gunners. However, the league leaders will back themselves to get all three points at home tomorrow.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

