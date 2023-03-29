Photo: Martin Odegaard and Arsenal target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia











Reported Arsenal target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia took on Martin Odegaard’s Norway in the European qualifiers last night.

The Napoli forward has been a sensation this season. He has scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists in all competitions so far and has become one of the best players in Italy.

Kvaratskhelia is a wanted man now, and Arsenal are among the clubs linked with his signature.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Martin Odegaard pictured with Arsenal target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kvaratskhelia is not an easy name to pronounce, but the Georgian has still become a household name this season.

His performances have been ‘breathtaking‘ and his partnership with Victor Osimhen up top is the biggest reason why Napoli are on the verge of winning the Scudetto. They are also in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, having already beaten Liverpool this season.

The summer transfer window will be an interesting one as there are multiple Napoli players who have been linked with moves to Premier League clubs.

90Min claimed a couple of months ago that Arsenal are interested in signing Kvaratskhelia this summer after the Gunners missed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk in the January transfer window.

Arsenal fans have been excited about the prospect of seeing him and Odegaard playing together. They got a little glimpse of it last night – albeit they played against each other.

Here’s a picture of the two players in action as Norway and Georgia drew 1-1.

Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images

TBR View:

Odegaard and Kvaratskhelia in the same team could wreak havoc on the opposition, but we just can’t see Arsenal signing the Georgian.

Gabriel Martinelli has been unbelievable for the Gunners on the left flank this season, while Leandro Trossard and Emile Smith Rowe can both play there as well.

That eliminates the need for a player like Kvaratskhelia, who will surely cost a fortune this summer after his spectacular campaign for Napoli.

It will be interesting to see where he’ll end up, but we just can’t see Arsenal signing him.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

