Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer, and the Englishman was at the Emirates last night.

The 24-year-old is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He is a phenomenal player, and he is almost guaranteed to leave the Hammers when enters the final year of his contract this summer.

Arsenal have reportedly made him their priority target, and Gooners would absolutely love him.

Arsenal target Declan Rice was at the Emirates Stadium last night

Arsenal fans are absolutely desperate to see Declan Rice at the Emirates, and the midfielder obliged last night – well, sort of.

The FA Youth Cup final took place at the Gunners’ stadium yesterday evening. Jack Wilshere’s Arsenal U18s took on West Ham United in what many hoped would be an exciting clash, but the hosts sadly come out on the losing side.

Arsenal U18s took the lead through Omari Benjamin very early in the game, but West Ham showed their class after that. They smashed five past the young Gunners to lift the trophy.

Rice, branded as a ‘world-class‘ player, was in attendance at the Emirates Stadium and also went into the away dressing room after the game to celebrate his club’s triumph.

Here’s Rice along with Mark Noble at Arsenal’s home yesterday.

Top transfer target

It is no secret at this point that Arsenal want to sign Declan Rice.

The Guardian reported back in January that the Englishman was Mikel Arteta’s top transfer target this summer, and numerous other publications have claimed the same.

Arsenal really do need at least one new midfielder next season. They need someone who can play with or in place of Thomas Partey, who has had his injury issues since joining the Gunners.

Rice would be perfect, and we’re sure Arsenal will have a real go at signing him this summer.

