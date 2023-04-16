Photo: Declan Rice gets Arsenal shirt signed by 24-year-old after draw











Declan Rice has been photographed getting an Arsenal shirt signed by Martin Odegaard after West Ham fought back to draw against the Gunners on Sunday.

beIN SPORTS have posted a photo on their Twitter account showing Declan Rice alongside Martin Odegaard after the draw at the London Stadium.

Interestingly, Rice is holding an Arsenal shirt which is being signed by the Gunners captain.

The meeting comes after West Ham put a major dent in Arsenal’s Premier League title push. For the second week running, Mikel Arteta’s men threw away a 2-0 lead and drew 2-2.

The result leaves them four points clear of Manchester City. But City have a game in hand. And, of course, there is that crucial meeting at the Etihad Stadium still to come.

It was Rice who played a crucial role in sparking Sunday’s turnaround. The England international stole the ball off of Thomas Partey just outside the Arsenal penalty area before Lucas Paqueta was brought down by Gabriel.

Obviously, there was a lot of attention of Rice’s display. Reports for some time have suggested that Arsenal have made the 24-year-old their top target for the summer.

And the Gunners definitely need more depth in the middle of the park.

Rice passed the audition. But there was an interesting moment afterwards, with Rice getting a shirt signed by Odegaard…

You would imagine that Rice has been asked to get the shirt signed by someone else, or wants it for his personal collection. It is a home top, while Arsenal played in their black away kit on Sunday.

But given the speculation, there is no doubt that it is an intriguing moment which is going to prompt plenty of discussion, particularly after his performance against Arteta’s side.