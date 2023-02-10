Photo: 24-year-old Tottenham player leaves Pedro Porro in hysterics during first-team training yesterday











Cristian Romero has been spotted laughing and joking with new Tottenham signing Pedro Porro ahead of the clash with Leicester.

Porro is still waiting for his Spurs debut, having been an unused substitute in Sunday’s 1-0 win over his former club Manchester City.

We have already covered how it looks like Porro already has a strong friendship with Heung-min Son days after joining.

And 24-year-old Romero is seemingly helping Porro settle in as well, as Spurs have released their latest training photos.

Romero has Porro in stitches in Spurs training

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Romero will be suspended for this weekend’s game with Leicester after picking up a red card in that win over City for two bookable offences.

Porro will be hoping to get his first appearance, having now had a full week to work with his new teammates after signing from Sporting.

The new arrival seems to have pushed Emerson Royal to improve, as he put in his best performance in a Spurs shirt in the win over City.

It remains to be seen how long that level of performance lasts, but it shows the impact that elite competition for places can have on a squad.

Spurs will hope that the win over City can be the springboard for a good run of form, and they won the reverse fixture 6-2 earlier in the season.

Son scored a hat-trick as a substitute in that game, and he is still waiting to really ignite his season in front of goal, so a repeat would be very welcome for the South Korean.