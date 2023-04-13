Photo: 17-year-old midfielder involved in Tottenham first-team training











Rio Kyerematen has been pictured in Tottenham Hotspur first-team training ahead of their clash with Bournemouth this weekend.

Spurs have posted a number of photos on their official website ahead of their game with the Cherries, which feels like a must-win as Cristian Stellini’s side battle for the top-four in the Premier League.

Photo by Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images

And one of the photos in the gallery shows 17-year-old midfielder Rio Kyerematen working alongside the likes of Pedro Porro and Harry Kane.

Rio Kyerematen in Tottenham first-team training

It is not the first time Kyerematen has been involved with the senior side. In fact, Antonio Conte was working with the teenager a year ago when he was just 16-years-old.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Of course, it is hard to imagine the youngster featuring in the match day squad against Gary O’Neil’s side. But it is encouraging sign for his future that he is involved in the training session.

He has had a really impressive year with the under-18s. Kyerematen has scored four goals and contributed five assists in 13 games from the middle of the park this season.

Meanwhile, he has previously made his debut for the under-21s.

His sights will surely be set on featuring more often for the under-21s in the coming months. But it bodes well for the future that he is getting opportunities to show what he can do alongside many of the first-team.

A new manager is likely to come in ahead of pre-season. And players on the periphery of the first-team will hope to catch the eye and push closer to the new boss’ plans.

Kyerematen is doing an extremely good job of impressing for the under-18s right now. Perhaps he is a name we are going to hear a lot more about in the years to come.